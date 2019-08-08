Kitchen fire damages Fulton home

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Cote Sans Dessein Road just before 3 p.m. to find smoke coming from the building.

According to a press release, crews managed to bring the fire, which was in kitchen, under control in about 15 minutes.

Fire officials said the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire.

According to the release, investigators determined the fire was accidental and started near the top of the cooking stove.

Fire officials believe the fire caused about $45,000 in damage.