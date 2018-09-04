SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

KMIZ apologizes for Monday night programming issue

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:13 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:13 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - ABC 17 would like to apologize for inconveniencing viewers of the "Bachelor in Paradise" on Monday night.

A technical problem caused our sister station FOX 22's signal to air over the "Bachelor" from about 9:45 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

We are in the process of pinpointing the problem and working to ensure it doesn't happen again.

In the meantime, we are working with the ABC network on options for the portion of the "Bachelor in Paradise" that didn't air.

We will keep you updated on our website, ABC17News.com. 

Thank you for viewership and patience. 

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


