Labor Day weekend traffic will increase with Mizzou's first football game

Mizzou football traffic

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for increased traffic with Mizzou's first football game landing on Labor Day weekend.

"A lot of parents will be traveling to Columbia to see their kids, and we're ready," said MoDOT Area Engineer Mike Schupp.

Crews will stop roadway construction on Friday at 12 p.m. and resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Schupp said this is to avoid construction getting in the way of Labor Day weekend travel.

The Business Loop on-ramp to eastbound I-70 is closed.

Drivers will instead take the Business Loop to Conley to the connector or use the Rangeline, Providence or West Boulevard interchanges.

MoDOT repainted stripes on pedestrian cross walks to increase safety for people walking around Columbia on game-day.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and MoDOT crews will help monitor traffic.

"People arrive before the game at different times, but everyone pretty much leaves at the same time," said Sgt. Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He said traffic is the busiest after the football game ends.

MoDOT said drivers and pedestrians should stay cautious.

"Sometimes, the pedestrians are looking at their phones," Schupp said. "If you're driving a vehicle or walking across the street, put your phone down, and pay attention."