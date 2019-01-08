COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's the last day to file for candidacy for Columbia's general election in April.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. today to file.

According to the city, any candidate filing for Ward 3 and Ward 4 must be a qualified voter and resident of the ward they are filing under. They must hold no profitable public office or position in the city government. Candidates must acquire 50 signatures from citizens who live in and are registered voters of the ward they are filing to represent.

Candidates running for mayor must be a qualified voter and resident of the city. They must also acquire 100 signatures from citizens who live in and are registered voters of the city.

Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece will run against former State Rep. Chris Kelly for mayor.

Incumbents Karl Skala and Ian Thomas are running unopposed for Ward 3 and 4 City Council seats.

Election day is April 2.