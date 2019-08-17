Last firefighter injured in Maries County fire released

Firefighters and law enforcement officers talk at the scene of an explosion during a house fire in Maries County on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The last firefighter who was injured in a Maries County fire and explosion was released from the hospital.

According to an update to a Vienna Fire Protection District Facebook post, at 10:40 on Saturday morning, the firefighter was released from University Hospital and is on his way home.

Vienna Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a house fire Friday morning in the 13000 block of Highway 28 West near Vienna. Six firefighters were injured when an explosion occurred while they were fighting the fire.

The Vienna Fire Protection District said on Facebook that six firefighter were treated at area hospitals for second- and third-degree burns. The district posted a little after 3:30 p.m. Friday that four had been treated and released, one was being transferred to another facility and one was being kept overnight for observation.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.