A viewer snapped this photo of the crash in Laurie on Saturday.

LAURIE, Mo. - No one was hurt after one person drove into a building in Laurie, according to the city police department.

Laurie police Chief Mark Black said the driver's foot was caught on the gas pedal as she was attempting to park at a Lake Oasis convenience store near Highways 5 and O.

Officers responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Black said. He added that there was "extensive" damage to the store, which will be closed until early next week.

There is no indication that charges will be pressed against the driver, Black said.