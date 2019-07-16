SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Patrols to increase at Columbia parks after report of suspicious man

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 08:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:45 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is working with the city's park rangers to increase patrols in parks after people reported seeing a suspicious man at the Stephens Lake Park spraygrounds on Saturday. 

Police said several reports were made about a man who approached and talked to children in the area, making parents and children uncomfortable.

Police said the department, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, encourages people who see any suspicious activity to report it by calling 311 for nonemergencies and 911 for emergencies.

