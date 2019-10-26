Law enforcement tips for staying safe on Halloween

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Halloween is less than one week away, and law enforcement agencies around mid-Missouri are already providing safety tips.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a safety reminder on its website. According to the media release, there are several things trick-or-treaters can do to or with their costumes to stay safe.

The Highway Patrol suggests anyone dressing in a costume should consider wearing makeup rather than masks because masks can make it difficult to see oncoming traffic. It also suggests adding reflective tape to dark costumes.

It also has tips for staying safe from traffic while trick-or-treating. The Highway Patrol said those out on Halloween should remember to look both ways before crossing the street and to use sidewalks when they are available.

The media release urged families to go trick-or-treating when it is light outside, but, if they do go out after dark, to use a flashlight while walking.

The Highway Patrol also said drivers should be extra careful on Halloween because there may be more traffic than usual.

The Columbia Fire Department said Halloween decorations should be kept away from open flames like candles or jack-o'-lanterns.

The Boone County Fire Protection District tweeted safety tips.

It reminds parents to keep children away from open flames and keep decorations away from exits.