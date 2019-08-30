Best Buy burglary tied to others

Law enforcement officials confirm a burglary at a Best Buy in Jefferson City, Missouri is connected to a string of burglaries across the country.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said his department arrested four men last week from Houston who allegedly burglarized multiple Best Buys in Alabama and Mississippi.

"The burglaries that are occurring between ours, as well as in other states, are definitely consistent," Bergeron said. "We also believe that they all belong to the same gang, which is based out of Houston, Texas."

Bergeron said the burglaries may involve different people, but they are from the same group based out of Texas.

The Jefferson City Police Department arrested one suspect Thursday morning after responding to a burglary alarm at the Best Buy on Missouri Boulevard. Police said four other suspects remain at large.

Bergeron said his officers received vehicle descriptions through a nationwide BOLO or "Be on the lookout," which led to the arrests by his department.

"Our officers were able to read the BOLO, get on the interstate, make a traffic stop and get the suspects in custody," he said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the multistate Best Buy burglaries. Bergeron said to contact the FBI if you have any information.