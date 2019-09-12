Leaders set to discuss the future of Jefferson City's airport

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City leaders will continue discussions Thursday morning on the future of the Jefferson City Memorial Airport after severe flooding damage.

Jefferson City's Public Works' Operations Director Britt Smith said he will give an update on the terminals and lighting at the Public Works & Planning Committee meeting Thursday morning.

"It could be a long time before the airport is back to normal," Smith told ABC 17 News.

Jefferson City Public Works recommended tearing down the airport terminal and rebuilding it. It said the cost to repair the building would be more than half the terminal's value.

Some members of the City's Airport Advisory Committee disagreed with demolishing it, especially if the city has to fund the project alone.

State regulations would force the repairs to raise the building above flood stage or build new levees around it.

Thursday's meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall in Jefferson City.