OSAGE FORK GASCONADE RIVER, Mo. - A Lebanon man died after he fell while fishing on the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River.

Benny Wilson, 62, was fishing from an elevated location when he slipped and fell into about 10 feet of water and drowned.

The Laclede County coroner pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the drowning one mile up the river from the Hull Ford Access.