Less than 100 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: According to the outage map, only 83 people are without power.

Earlier on Saturday, Boone Electric Cooperative was reporting that about 60 people were without power. As of 10:45 p.m., 31 people were affected.

According to the Howard County Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 500 people are without power right now.

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 130 people in Columbia are without power, according to the Columbia Water and Light outage map.

The greatest group of outages is in the radius of the Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 intersection. There are 83 people without power there. Boone County Joint Communications also alerted to the fact that the light at the Grindstone and Highway 63 intersection was out.

An ABC 17 News photographer said there were crews on scene working on the light. The outage map shows that crews have been assigned to the outage in general.

There are currently 18 people without power in the area of Forum and Stadium Boulevards. The map shows that there has not yet been a crew assigned there.

There are 12 people out near Stadium Boulevard and Old Highway 63.

Here is a link to the outage map.

If you have an outage, there is a number on that page that you can call.

ABC 17 News has reached out to Columbia Water and Light to find out what caused the outages, and when people can expect to have their power restored.