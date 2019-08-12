Lightning strike in Moberly damages church, closes roads

Coates Street Presbyterian Church roof after a lightning strike Sunday

MOBERLY, Mo. - Moberly police said Sunday that a morning lightning strike damaged a church and prompted multiple road closures.

The Coates Street Presbyterian Church was hit by lightning Sunday morning, resulting in visible damage to the building's tower. The church did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.

"The structure was weakened," the Facebook post from the Moberly Police Department said. "Concern for safety, City of Moberly Code Enforcement and Public Works have closed the street and nearby sidewalks."

Closures include the 600 block of Coates Street and 300 block of Johnson Street.

Dan Sanders, the Director of Moberly Public Works, told ABC 17 News in an email that city officials will likely discuss what to do next on Monday.

"My code enforcement staff told me there was structural damage to the tower with concerns of falling brick," Sanders wrote. "I assume they will have to get a private engineering assessment to determine the extent of repairs."

There were no injuries from the incident, according to Moberly Police.