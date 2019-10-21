Lincoln apologizes for Homecoming concert issues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lincoln University apologized and promised refunds to ticket holders unable to get through the door at a Homecoming concert Saturday.

The university released a statement Monday saying "we were unable to safely process those coming into the building when the crowd became unruly." Lincoln police along with officers from Jefferson City, the Cole County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were at the venue to help with crowd control at the concert featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Li'l Boosie, the university said.

"The decision was made to stop entry for the safety of all those involved," Lincoln leadership said in the statement.

The university said refunds of electronic tickets that were not scanned will be issued through vendor Eventbrite and will appear on bank or credit card accounts in five to seven business days. Those who bought tickets through the Lincoln Cashier's Office can go to the office during regular business hours for refunds. Lincoln said those ticket holders should have the ticket, their student or government-issued ID and the credit card or bank information used to make the purchase.