COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced at a Monday morning news conference that interim city manager John Glascock will be hired as the permanent city manager. Video of the announcement is available below.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia City Council is set to announce its pick for the new city manager Monday morning.

The announcement comes after several months of searching for a candidate to fill the position.

The two finalists in the running are Racine, Wisconsin City Administrator Jim Palenick and Interim City Manager John Glascock.

Glascock became the interim city manager in November, after the resignation of City Manager Mike Matthes.

Glascock has worked for the city for 16 years.

He has spoken about improving the morale of city workers if chosen as the new city manager.

Palenick said he has worked five different city administrator jobs since 2003.

He has spoken about taking a unique approach to public transportation and affordable housing if he is chosen as the new city manager.

Columbia has spent several months and nearly $25,000 in its search for the next city manager.

Columbia's residents can attend the announcement which will be held at 11 a.m. at Columbia's City Hall at 701 E. Broadway in Council Chambers.