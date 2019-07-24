LIVE PLAYBACK: Robert Mueller testifies before House committees

Alex Wong/Getty Images Robert Mueller

Alex Wong/Getty Images Robert Mueller

The former special counsel in the Trump-Russia probe, Robert Mueller, faced congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised House committee hearings.

Playback of ABC's special coverage of his testimony is in the player below.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances in the morning and at noon were Mueller's first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring. The hearings carried the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.