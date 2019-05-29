Disaster relief agencies to open joint resource centers in Jefferson City, Eldon

Eric Cunningham via CNN

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than 30 partnering agencies and organizations will be opening multi-agency resource centers starting Thursday.

The Red Cross announced in a press conference Wednesday that the joint resource centers were aimed at allowing the nearly 1,800 Cole and Miller county residents who were affected by the series of tornadoes and major floods, a place to receive all of the help they need in one place.

The central Missouri chapter of the United Way, the Salvation Army and the Seventh-day Adventist Church are just a few of the many organizations that offered resources.

The events will be held at the following places and times:

Thursday - The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) Friday - The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) Saturday - First Church of the Nazarene (1024 E. Lawson Ave., Eldon) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- First Church of the Nazarene (1024 E. Lawson Ave., Eldon)

"Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated disaster relief organizations will be on hand to assist those affected by the recent storms," said a press release from the Cole County Sheriff's Department. "Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies."

Playback of a livestream of the event is available in the player below: