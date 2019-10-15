SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

State Auditor Galloway critical of management of rainy day fund

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:25 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Auditor Nicole Galloway held news conference Tuesday in the Missouri Capitol to discuss her office's audit of the Budget Reserve Fund, also known as the state's "rainy day fund."

In a news release Galloway's office said the audit looks at whether Missouri is prepared for an economic downturn. Galloway, a Democrat running for governor in the 2020 election, was critical of the fund's management, saying it puts the state in fiscal danger in the event of an economic downturn.

