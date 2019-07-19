Wayne and Susan Kreklow announce retirement from Mizzou Volleyball

Wayne and Susan Kreklow announce retirem

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Longtime Women's Volleyball coaches Wayne Kreklow and Susan Kreklow announced their retirement on Thursday.

Assistant Coach Joshua Taylor will take over as interim head coach for the upcoming 2019 season.

LIVE PLAYBACK of a Friday morning news conference with the Kreklows and new interim coach is available in the player below

Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk released the following statement:

"Wayne and Susan have been synonymous with Mizzou Volleyball for nearly two decades, and in that time established a championship culture that helped them build a perennial Top 25 program," Sterk said. "They were deeply committed to academic and on-court excellence for their student-athletes while passionately working to form a special bond with Columbia and Mid-Missouri that helped them enjoy one of the most-successful runs any Mizzou program has ever produced.

The husband and wife coaching duo have led the program since 2000. In 19 seasons, they won 413 matches. The Kreklow's led the Tigers to 15 NCAA Tournaments and two SEC Championships.

Mizzou will host its annual Black & Gold match on August 16 at 6 p.m.