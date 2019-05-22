Local agencies manage storm damage despite emergency declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Despite Gov. Mike Parson's emergency declaration Tuesday, local agencies did not request for assistance handling storm damage.

Local emergency response agencies were able to ask the Missouri Department of Public Safety for help with extensive damage due to the declaration, but none opted to according to DPS Communications Director Mike O'Connell.

“Fortunately, there hasn’t been anything that has led to widespread damage and serious injuries. This has been more scattered occurrences as you would see with a more typical storm like (Tuesday's)," O'Connell said.

The Missouri River at Jefferson City are expected to crest almost three feet above major flood level Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Hartsburg, the storm knocked down two electricity poles on Bush Landing Road in Hartsburg.

Hartsburg video

Ameren employees on scene said one was toppled by several tree limbs that also temporarily blocked the road.

The other pole was hit by sheet metal that was used as a car cover.

Several homes were without power for several hours, according to the Ameren website.