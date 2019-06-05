Local brewery announces second Columbia location

Courtesy: Logboat Brewing Company

Courtesy: Logboat Brewing Company

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A local brewery announced Wednesday plans to build a second Columbia location.

The Logboat Brewing Co. said it would build the new facility less than a mile away from its current location on Fay Street.

According to a Facebook post by the brewery, the second location will feature a tasting room for private events, educational courses and special releases.

Logboat said no food will be offered at its new facility.

Courtesy: Logboat Brewery Company

Courtesy: Logboat Brewery Company

Construction on the new building is expected to start sometime this fall or winter.