Local brewery announces second Columbia location
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A local brewery announced Wednesday plans to build a second Columbia location.
The Logboat Brewing Co. said it would build the new facility less than a mile away from its current location on Fay Street.
According to a Facebook post by the brewery, the second location will feature a tasting room for private events, educational courses and special releases.
Logboat said no food will be offered at its new facility.
Construction on the new building is expected to start sometime this fall or winter.