COLUMBIA, Mo. - A local business owner hopes to open a medical marijuana shop in Columbia.

John Borland, the owner of Grass Roots Smoke Shop, has already prefiled for a license and is now filling out a full application.

"It's close to 100 questions that we're having to fill out," Borland said. "It's going to be close to 500 pages that we will be providing for the state."

Borland is trying to open three different types of medical marijuana facilities, cultivation, marijuana-infused product facility and a dispensary, in one shop.

Columbia zoning regulations don't allow medical marijuana facilities to open within 500 feet of schools, day cares or churches.

He said it has been challenging to find a location to open three facilities under one roof.

"There's a lot of real estate companies that don't want it involved with their realty and others that are allowing it," he said. "Once you get that approval, then the banks own half the building so you can't go in there."

Borland said he has found a location and is waiting to get it approved by the city.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has until Dec. 31 to begin approving medical marijuana applications.