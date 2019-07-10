Local cooling centers available as heat indices rise

Columbia Cooling Centers Help Beat the Heat

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The summer heat has arrived, and cooling centers across Columbia and Boone County were available to the general public beginning on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Wednesday, with the heat index values around 105 degrees.

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said people should be cautious when dealing with the heat this summer.

Residents should stay in air-conditioned areas throughout the hottest times of the afternoon, PHHS said in a news release. People should also try to stay hydrated when outside or keep a damp towel with you to throw around your neck.

Those without access to air conditioning can visit one of the cooling centers below to stay cool this summer.

- Activity & Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St. - 573-874-7700

- Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 E. Ash St. - 573-817-5077

- Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St. - 573-886-4305

- Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human - Services at 1005 W. Worley St. - 573-874-7355

- Columbia Mall at 2300 Bernadette Drive - 573-445-8458

- Columbia Public Library at 100 W. Broadway - 573-443-3161

- Salvation Army at 1108 W. Ash St. -573-442-3229

- Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St. - 573-442-1984

Excessive heat can cause a variety of health problems including heat stroke, dehydration, migraines and can even result in death, according to PHHS.

If you begin to experience signs of overheating such as strong pulse, lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea or passing out, call 911 immediately.

After hours there are some shelters that are providing sleeping accommodations.

Official shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may or may not include meals. Columbia's official shelters include:

- New Life Evangelistic Center (for men) at 901 Wilkes Blvd. - 573-875-0603

- Rainbow House (for children/youth) at 1611 Towne Drive - 573-474-3558

- Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St. - 573-442-1984

- St. Francis House (for men) at 901 Range Line St. - 573-875-4913

- True North (for victims of domestic violence) - 573-875-1370

- Welcome Home (for veterans) at 1206 Range Line St. - 573-443-8001