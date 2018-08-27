Local gaming community reacts to Jacksonville, FL mass shooting

Local gamer reaction to game tournament shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Feelings of sadness, shock and concern for safety are all reactions of local Columbia gamers in response to the mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL.

Ryan Dixson, a local gamer, said the news is heartbreaking and a gaming tournament is the last place he expects to see this type of violence.

"It's an absolute tragedy," he said. "You can't go anywhere and feel safe these days."

Dixson said he has gamed since he was a young child. Gaming is a passion for him and his ten-year-old son.



Columbia College hosts the largest gaming tournament in the region with the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo.

ABC 17 News reached out to Columbia College. The Associate Director of Athletics/Media Relations and Compliance Cindy Potter sent a statement.

"On behalf of Columbia College, we are saddened to hear about the tragedy in Jacksonville today . Our thoughts go out to all involved.The safety and security of our students is always our top priority as a college. We have and will continue to be vigilant when hosting events like this one to maintain that safety," Potter said.