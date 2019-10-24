Local nonprofit veterans air show shuts down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A mid-Missouri-based nonprofit group will no longer put on a Memorial Day air show.

The Salute to Veterans Memorial Day Weekend Corporation announced on Facebook Wednesday that it would shut down its operations.

The group told ABC 17 News on Thursday night that it doesn't have the resources to resume operations in the foreseeable future.

Organizers celebrated more than 30 years of putting on the Salute to Veterans Airshow in 2018.

The 2019 edition of the air show was moved to Jefferson City after construction at Columbia Regional Airport forced it to relocate.

Heavy flooding along the Missouri River later forced organizers to cancel the Memorial Day event.