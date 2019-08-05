Local safety experts remind citizens to stay vigilant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Local safety experts offered advice after a pair of deadly mass shootings in the span of 24 hours.

Paul Fennewald, former special advisor to the Center for Education Safety, told ABC 17 News that citizens should always remember to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary if they believe it could be a potential threat.

"If someone sees someone doing something that's not normal, maybe someone that seems to be in preparation for some type of act of violence, they need to be able to tell somebody that's in a position to be able to do something about it," said Fennewald. "Every day, we are preventing acts of violence in this country and in our communities by citizens reporting things."

The CrimeStoppers phone line allows citizens to submit tips anonymously. The Boone County Crimestoppers website can be found by following this link and the Jefferson City area Crimestoppers website can be found by following this one.