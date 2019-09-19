Long-term recovery group assists disaster survivors in Cole and Miller counties

Longterm disaster recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Mid-Missouri continues to recover from devastating tornadoes and months of flooding this summer. A long-term recovery committee has formed to help disaster survivors in Cole and Miller counties.

Ann Bax, president of the United Way of Central Missouri, said faith-based groups and health and human service organizations are serving on the committee.

She said the group will follow best practices and protocols used by emergency management agencies.

The protocols are "processes that have been tried and true in other disasters and given to us by these groups," she said.

The group will help take care of unmet needs such as housing, help with utilities, vehicle assistance and medical bills.

Bax said the journey to recovery could take up to two years.

Contact the United Way of Central Missouri to volunteer with the recovery committee.