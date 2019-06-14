SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

LU approves 4 percent tuition increase, budget

Room and board increased by 3 percent

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a 4 percent tuition increase at its meeting on Thursday.

The increase will make tuition and fees a total of $7,309.70 for fiscal year 2020. The increase is a combination of the Consumer Price Index from the past two years: 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent. 

The board also approved a 3 percent increase of room and board fees for the 2020 fiscal year. The approval will increase the unlimited meal plan from $1,725 to $1,777 per semester. 

In addition to tuition and fees, the board also approved the fiscal year 2020 budget of $36,148,158, which is a $16,756 decrease from the 2019 budget. 

The board also extended LU President Jerald Jones Woolfolk 's contract through 2024. Woolfolk was named president in spring 2018. 

