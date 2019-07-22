LU campus closed for the day because of power outage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Lincoln University campus will remain closed on Monday due to a power outage caused by lightning.

The outage began around 11:30 Sunday night after lightning struck equipment, said an Ameren Missouri spokesman. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. on Monday.

The outage is affecting campus phones and other network capability, said LU spokeswoman Misty Young. Anyone who needs to reach the Lincoln University Police Department should call 573-636-5554.

Dining services will serve a box lunch during the lunch hour, Young said. The university will release more information on dining services later on Monday.

The Ameren outage is affecting six customers.

This story will be updated as more information is available.