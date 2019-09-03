Main break causes water to shoot from Jefferson City street

Jefferson City water main break

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A broken water main closed at least two city blocks in Jefferson City on Monday.

Emergency personnel closed down parts of High Street as the broken main shot water several feet into the air at the Clay Street intersection. Missouri American Water initially reported no customers lost water service, but after complications, around 40 homes were without water.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the broken main shooting water is available in the player below.

Suzanne Luther owns a business and lives in the neighborhood of the main break. She said the water spewing from the ground looked like a geyser, and said it was, "Fascinating, before you kind of contemplated the consequences."

She said she was very pleased with the crew's response to fix the issue.

"The water department, they were on it, and you can't even tell that anything happened. So it's pretty impressive," Luther said.

"I think the only damper, since you started the pun, would be the poor men and women that had to address it," she said. "I just felt for them. I mean, it's their holiday too."

Crews reopened High Street at 6:30 p.m. Monday.