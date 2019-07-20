Man accused of Boone County carjacking

Photo from Boone County Jail

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - One person is in custody in connection with a carjacking in Boone County.

Prosecutors charged Danny Jo Harbison on Friday with robbery and armed criminal action. Court documents said the incident happened Sunday at Highway NN and Crofton Hall.

The victim told investigators that a red vehicle stopped in front of her and a man got out of the car and asked her for directions to a nearby town. Documents said the victim turned to point in the direction of the town and when she turned back around the man was pointing a gun at her and told her to get out of the vehicle. The man allegedly took her phone and drove off in her vehicle.

Harbison was later identified out of a photo lineup as the man who threatened the victim and stole her van, according to documents.