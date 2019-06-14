SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man accused of killing child files to withdraw guilty plea

Court considering motion

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 03:18 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:20 PM CDT

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby attempted to withdraw his guilty plea on Thursday, claiming he did not understand the language in the documents he agreed to.

Matthew Hamm was accused of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in Moniteau County. In his original plea, Hamm admitted to seriously injuring the baby called "O.H." in court documents, causing his death on May 5, 2017 by hitting him in the head and not seeking medical attention. He also admitted to disposing of the baby's body. According to court documents, Hamm burned the infant's body and investigators recovered skeletal remains.

In a motion to withdraw his guilty plea on Thursday, Hamm's attorney claimed Hamm did not understand the language in th First Amended Information and that the language was not consistent with the facts of the case.

As of Friday, the court was considering the motion. 

