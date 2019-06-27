Man accused of stealing bulldozer in Osage Beach

Dale Welcher

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Osage Beach police have arrested a man who allegedly evaded officers multiple times.

According to a press release, police were dispatched to the area of Highway 54 and Case Road, where Dale Welcher was reportedly tearing road reflectors off the median divider. When police arrived, Welcher ran into the woods.

As officers were searching for him, they were called to the Celebration Cruise parking lot in the 5000 block of Davis Drive, where Welcher was reportedly damaging vehicles. He was once again able to evade officers when they got to the parking lot, according to the news release.

Police said an officer came across Welcher again in the 100 block of Jeffries Road, where he was driving a stolen bulldozer down the middle of the road. The officer was able to take Welcher into custody.

He faces several charges, including tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.