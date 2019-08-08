Man accused of trying to meet minor for sex

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man faces federal charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a child to have sex.

According to court documents, someone notified the Boone County Sheriff's Department after texting with Jeffrey Johnson after they met on a dating website. Johnson allegedly asked the person if they could set him up with a minor.

After the conversation was reported to authorities, a detective posed as a mother who would be willing to allow Johnson to have sex with her juvenile daughter. The detective arranged to have Johnson meet at the Red Roof Inn on Wednesday. According to court documents, Johnson thought he would be meeting up with the mother and her daughter.

At around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies saw Johnson drive to the motel. Once he parked his car, deputies arrested him, documents said.