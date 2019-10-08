SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man allegedly breaks into home, raids closet

Suspect charged with 1st-degree burglary

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been charged with breaking into a home in Columbia and wearing the victim's clothes.

According to court documents, officers were called to the 200 block of Third Avenue to investigate a burglary on Sunday. The homeowner told officers he had walked in to find Wade Hulett and Kristina Heaston in his house. He  said he did not know either of them, according to court documents.

Hulett was allegedly wearing several articles of clothing that belonged to the victim. He was also wearing the homeowner's backpack, which contained paint and a hatchet, both owned by the victim, court documents say.

Police said Hulett also had the house key in his pocket, which he appeared to have taken from inside a desk drawer. 

Court documents said officers found Hulett in possession of a small digital scale with meth on it, along with a pipe that  had meth in it.

