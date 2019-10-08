Man allegedly breaks into home, raids closet

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man has been charged with breaking into a home in Columbia and wearing the victim's clothes.

According to court documents, officers were called to the 200 block of Third Avenue to investigate a burglary on Sunday. The homeowner told officers he had walked in to find Wade Hulett and Kristina Heaston in his house. He said he did not know either of them, according to court documents.

Hulett was allegedly wearing several articles of clothing that belonged to the victim. He was also wearing the homeowner's backpack, which contained paint and a hatchet, both owned by the victim, court documents say.

Police said Hulett also had the house key in his pocket, which he appeared to have taken from inside a desk drawer.

Court documents said officers found Hulett in possession of a small digital scale with meth on it, along with a pipe that had meth in it.