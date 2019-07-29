SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man arrested after suffering serious injuries in crash

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:07 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One man was arrested with a felony DWI after crashing an all-terrain vehicle. 

Ryan P. Smythe, 20, crashed the ATV in Camden County on Twin Rivers Point after driving off of the side of the road. 

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he had serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. 

Smythe was charged with a felony DWI, unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on the highway, felony assault second degree, activating the warning lights on an emergency vehicle when it was not warranted, and more. 

ABC 17 News has reached out to the highway patrol for more information.

