Man arrested at Women's and Children's Hospital accused of accidental shooting

Grant has not been sentenced

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 05:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:12 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police have arrested two people after reports of someone with a gun chasing a man at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia. 

There were no shots fired, and no one was injured.

Police arrested one juvenile and 24-year-old Antwane Lavoy Grant, of Columbia, on June 28. 

Police arrested Grant on suspicion of unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. They arrested the minor on suspicion of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana. 

In January, Grant was accused of accidentally shooting and killing 22-year-old Tavious Grant.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Antwane Grant had asked to see Tavious Grant's gun and the gun went off as he was handing it back. 

