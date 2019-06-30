Man arrested at Women's and Children's Hospital accused of accidental shooting

Two arrested after incident at Womens and Childrens

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police have arrested two people after reports of someone with a gun chasing a man at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia.

There were no shots fired, and no one was injured.

Police arrested one juvenile and 24-year-old Antwane Lavoy Grant, of Columbia, on June 28.

Police arrested Grant on suspicion of unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. They arrested the minor on suspicion of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.

In January, Grant was accused of accidentally shooting and killing 22-year-old Tavious Grant.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Antwane Grant had asked to see Tavious Grant's gun and the gun went off as he was handing it back.