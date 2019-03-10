Man battling cancer searched by police for marijuana

CNN image

BOLIVAR, Mo. - - A Missouri man battling Stage 4 cancer says police targeted him and searched his hospital room for marijuana, and he says he has the video to prove it.

Nolan Sousley is fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was in the middle of a chemotherapy treatment at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar when officers came in and started searching his things.

Police said they responded to a call about a smell of marijuana coming from the hospital Wednesday night.

Sousley told ABC 17's affiliate WDAF in Kansas City, he felt violated and is tired of being attacked when he's just trying to save his own life.

Missouri voters approved medical marijuana last year, but it isn't legal to use yet. The state isn't taking applications for patient ID cards until July, and doctors can't certify patients for medical marijuana use until June.

The officers found CBD oil, which is legal and didn't find actual marijuana. The officers didn't write any tickets.