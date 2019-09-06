Man charged after chase that ended at Columbia theater

Photo provided by Boone County jail.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man is now charged with resisting arrest after leading police on a chase that ended at Hollywood Theaters in Columbia.

According to court documents, a Columbia Police officer saw a man in a Dodge Ram truck driving recklessly while appearing to be chased by a white SUV in the area of East Broadway and Broadway Bluffs. The officer began chasing the pair, which split at Broadway, with the truck heading east into oncoming traffic. Court documents say the officer followed the truck who turned southbound onto Highway 63. The officer says the truck was going about 96 mph or more. Court documents say the truck took the Stadium Boulevard exit and turned into Hollywood Theaters. The probable cause statement says Raequan Stallings was arrested while running back and forth between the parked truck and some trees near a dumpster.

In the area, officers say they found a Glock 19x handgun, 50 grams of marijuana and a scale. The gun was loaded with 19 rounds of hollow point ammunition.

Court documents say Stallings admitted he met someone at the Grindstone Walmart for a money exchange, and when he left Walmart, he started getting chased. The chase allegedly went from the Walmart up Highway 63, north of the connector and then ended up back on Broadway going east, where the officer engaged.