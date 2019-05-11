Man charged after cow caused wreck in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - A man in Maries County is accused of not making sure his cattle stay on his property. Walter Scheer is charged with 4th degree assault and animal neglect, both misdemeanors.

According to court documents, one of his cows caused a wreck at the intersection of State Route H and Maries County Road 428. A county deputy says he found two adults yelling in pain on the road, complaining of neck and back pain. They informed him there was a baby in the car. The deputy checked on the infant,who was okay.

Both adults were taken to an area hospital, court documents said.

Deputies say there was severe damage to much of the vehicle and the front passenger side door was unable to be opened. The cow did not survive the incident.

Court documents said the deputy recognized the property the cow had escaped due to "numerous complaints," in the past and other cows being hit.

Authorities contacted Scheer who said he knew about the car accident and that two people were taken to the hospital, court documents say. He also stated he didn't know how his cows kept escaping and he had an electric fence to keep them in.

According to court documents, investigators found part of the fence pushed over, and they grabbed the electric wire to see if it was working. Investigators say it was not working at all, they were not shocked.

Scheer admitted the cow belonged to him.



