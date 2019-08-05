Man accused of using hammer to break into apartment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man faces three felony charges after he allegedly beat on an apartment door with a hammer and forced his way into a home.

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of Benton Street around 2:23 p.m. on Saturday. According to court documents, the victim called the police as William Johnson was beating on the door to the apartment next to theirs with a hammer for 10 minutes. Before police arrived, Johnson allegedly started beating on the victim's door, until he made a hole in it and forced his way in.

Court documents say Johnson asked the victim where his girlfriend was. The victim reportedly asked Johnson to leave. Johnson then allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

Johnson was arrested by police and taken to Capital Regional Hospital where he received a fit for confinement and then booked in the Cole County Jail.