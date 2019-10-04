Man charged with eight felonies in northeast Columbia shooting

Northeast Columbia shooting arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a Columbia man with eight felonies after a shooting Wednesday night in northeast Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department arrested Terrell Marquise Lawrence, 21, after reports of shots fired near Rice Road and Boyd Lane. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of domestic assault, one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful gun possession.

CPD officers responded to the area of Rice Road and Boyd Lane for several reports of shots fired Wednesday night around 7 p.m., police said in a news release. Police found broken glass and shell casings but found no damaged vehicles or victims.

Witnesses told police at the scene told officers they saw two vehicles leaving the area and officers were then sent to the 3600 block of Chestnut Drive on a report of a wounded person, according to the release. Police at the second scene saw a vehicle that matched the description given by a witness at the first scene and later found a second vehicle that was damaged by gunfire, CPD said.

A woman at the Chestnut scene told police she had picked up Lawrence from his house and that Lawrence asked her to help him find a friend, according to a probable cause statement. She told police that they saw a silver Dodge Charger at Rice Road and Boyd Lane and Lawrence said his friend was in the car, the statement said.

The woman said Lawrence then leaned out the passenger side window and started shooting at the Charger across the hood of her vehicle, according to the statement. The woman said her windshield shattered and glass cut her, the statement said. She told police she dropped Terrell off at his home and went to her home, the statement said.

Police found the driver of the Charger, who said bullets went through his windshield and driver's side window and a tire was shot, according to the statement.

The shooting Wednesday night was the second on consecutive nights. Police found shell casings outside a duplex Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive.

The shootings come after a bloody September in which six people died by gunfire and at least 10 shootings took place across the city.

