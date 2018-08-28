Man charged with murder in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 5:10 P.M.: The victim of a fatal Monday shooting in Jefferson City was a student at Lincoln University.

Charon Session was a junior at the school, the university said in a news release. He was a member of the Lincoln University Dance Troupe, Cheer Squad and was on the Royal Court as Mr. Ivy Man last school year, the release said.

Students can get grief counseling at Thompkins Health Center. Students can also contact campus counseling services by phone at 573-681-5164 or 573-681-6970.

UPDATE 3:46 P.M.: A Jefferson City man claimed he had been harassed by a man he shot at his home early Monday, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Alfred H. Chism told police Charon D. Session had been "verbally harassing him for several days" and had texted Chism just before he showed up at the home at about 3 a.m., court documents say. Chism said he answered the door with pistol in hand, told Session to leave, then shot him, according to the statement.

Alfred Chism

Session was hit twice, the statement said, and Chism called 911 to report the shooting. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Richardson charged Chism with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was in the Cole County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

UPDATE - 6:30 A.M.: JCPD said a 23-year-old man from Jefferson City was the victim of a homicide in Jefferson City Monday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m. Monday.

"Officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived on scene," said Lt. David Williams. "Emergency personnel arrived and determined the subject was deceased as a result of the wounds."

The shooter was identified as a resident of the home, that person is now in custody and cooperating with the investigation, according to the police department.

"There is no threat to the community," said Williams. "Investigators and crime scene personnel are on scene attempting to determine the reason for the shooting."

UPDATE - 4:45 A.M.: Jefferson City police said a man in his late teens to early 20s was shot to death near a home in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers told ABC 17 News the resident of the home was the shooter and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn. At this time one person is being interviewed. — JeffersonCityPolice (@JeffCityPolice) August 27, 2018

Police said the victim did not live at the home, but would not confirm or deny that an attempted home invasion occurred.

It's unclear if the shooter will be taken into custody as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson City police officers responded to the scene of Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning and immediately set up a perimeter.

Multiple officers and a crime scene investigation unit were on scene as of 4 a.m., but police have not confirmed the reason for the investigation yet.