Man charged with rape arrested

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A man Boone County prosecutors charged with rape in early September was arrested Friday.

Thomas Czerniejewski, 24, was arrested by Boone County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Boone County Jail on Friday evening.

Prosecutors charged him with rape in connection with an alleged assault in May. According to court documents, Czerniejewski took the victim, who was intoxicated, to his apartment on Fourth Street and raped them.

Documents said that witnesses told investigators the victim was "so visibly intoxicated that she was having trouble standing." Czerniejewski reportedly insisted on walking the victim home, but instead took her to his apartment.

Documents said shortly after the alleged assault, the suspect messaged the victim saying they were both intoxicated and apologized "for what happened." He also messaged her that he wasn't aware of how drunk she was and that he stopped when she told him to, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities said that past police reports show that the suspect has been accused of rape in the past, but those accusations were not corroborated.

Czerniejewski was released after posting his $75,000 cash bail.