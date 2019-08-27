Man charged with rape in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man is facing multiple felonies in Boone County, ranging from rape and assault to endangerment of a child.

According to court documents, Columbia police officers spoke with the victim, who said she had been attacked by Raymond Williams. She told officers he came to her home early Sunday morning and started punching her and accusing her of lying. She told police he was intoxicated.

The probable cause statement said doctors confirmed her nose, cheek and hand were broken.

Court documents said Williams tried to force the victim to clean up and tried to clean up blood on the couch to cover up the assault. Williams then allegedly grabbed a knife and forced her into a car with another person who police said was identified as a relative of Williams. Documents said Williams drove them to Jefferson City while gripping the knife. The victim told police she was afraid because Williams had threatened to kill her and himself multiple times.

After dropping off the relative, the victim told police that Williams took her back to her home and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors charged Williams with kidnapping, two counts of rape or attempted rape, sodomy, tampering with evidence, assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.