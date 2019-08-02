Man who pleaded guilty in connection with bank robbery sentenced

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a robbery at the First Community Bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Online court records show Carl Lavell Wade will be credited time already spent in jail and that shock incarceration was also ordered for 120 days. The sentencing hearing, which was held Monday, came after he pleaded guilty in June to attempted robbery.

Prosecutors said he robbed the bank after arriving in a cab in January 2017. Court documents said he handed the teller a note demanding cash and implied he had a weapon. Columbia Police located Wade in the 2200 block of Paris Road. He was found with cash and the note was found in a nearby trash can.