SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A man is dead after a crash in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, Malcolm Smith's car slid while driving southbound on Route A/C, 850 feet south of Route P. The car crossed the center lane and went off the left side of the road.

The car overturned several times.

According to the report, the coroner pronounced Smith dead at the scene.