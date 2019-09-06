SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Man dies after August boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 09:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:59 PM CDT

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A Sunrise Beach man has died after he was involved in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in August.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol updated its incident report to show James Petropoulos, 57, died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Columbia.

He was hospitalized Aug. 25 after his boat struck a shoreline at mile marker 38 of the Osage Arm. 

This marks Troop F's first boating fatality for September and the fourth boating fatality for 2019.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat returns for Friday cooler over the weekend

    Heat returns for Friday cooler over the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos