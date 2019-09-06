Man dies after August boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A Sunrise Beach man has died after he was involved in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in August.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol updated its incident report to show James Petropoulos, 57, died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Columbia.

He was hospitalized Aug. 25 after his boat struck a shoreline at mile marker 38 of the Osage Arm.

This marks Troop F's first boating fatality for September and the fourth boating fatality for 2019.