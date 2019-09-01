Man dies after being subdued by a stun gun

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images The Taser X26 stun gun

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Louis County man is dead, just three days after a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are investigating the death of Willie Sample, 39, of St. Ann.

Sample died at a hospital Friday.

Overland police arrested Sample on Tuesday after finding him allegedly trespassing in backyards. Police say Sample struggled with officers, broke free and got into a car with a woman he didn't know before police caught up to him.

Police deployed a stun gun and Sample was arrested.

Officers continued to struggle with Sample at the police station. Police say it was there that Sample suffered what police called a "medical event."

An autopsy Saturday was unable to determine a cause of death.