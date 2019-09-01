Man dies after being subdued by a stun gun
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Louis County man is dead, just three days after a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are investigating the death of Willie Sample, 39, of St. Ann.
Sample died at a hospital Friday.
Overland police arrested Sample on Tuesday after finding him allegedly trespassing in backyards. Police say Sample struggled with officers, broke free and got into a car with a woman he didn't know before police caught up to him.
Police deployed a stun gun and Sample was arrested.
Officers continued to struggle with Sample at the police station. Police say it was there that Sample suffered what police called a "medical event."
An autopsy Saturday was unable to determine a cause of death.