Man drowns at Big Niangua Arm

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A Belleville, Illinois, man died Wednesday evening after he fell into the water at the 3 milemarker on the Big Niangua Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Stephen T. Malec, 67, had an unknown medical condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report.

Malec fell off of the dock and into the water in the 200 block of Breezy Point Drive off of the Big Niangua, the report said. A person nearby was able to get Malec out of the water, but Malec was pronounced dead on scene.